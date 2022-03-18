Ejisu NPP members demonstrate against MCE over 'unfortunate' polls comment

Ejisu NPP members demonstrating against MCE

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu Municipality in the Ashanti Region have demonstrated against the Municipal Chief Executive over his utterance to discredit the free, fair, and transparent polls.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Samuel Oduro Frimpong according to the supporters has been granting various media interviews indicating that the constituency polling station elections were held at night and must be declared null, void, and illegality.



Supporters upon hearing the MCE's comments were outraged and hence decided to demonstrate and register their displeasure on unfortunate utterances made by the honorable municipality



Abigail Boadi, the women’s organiser for Ejisu Essianimpong polling station revealed that she was an aspirant for the polling station elections and she won the elections through which she showed pictorial evidence to disprove the claims by the honorable MCE.



“I contested to be the women’s organizer for the party at Essianimpong, the election was conducted in free, fair and transparency without any illegality which I won at my polling station, so I really do not know why the MCE is going round making frivolous allegations that the election was conducted at night,” she said.

According to the delegates, during the day of the election, the honourable S.O Frimpong was assigned to be the election committee chairman at Effiduase hence he was not available at Ejisu.



“The party at the regional level appointed and spread all the MCEs to be election committee chairpersons at various polling stations. So the party-appointed Ejisu MCE to oversee at Effiduase whereas another MCE came to our constituency.



"However, he conducted the elections in peace and harmony, even these pictures show that the election was not conducted at night. I find it to be unfortunate, frivolous, and disgusting to hear the MCE level allegations that the elections were conducted at night and hence must be declared illegal,” Miss Abigail added.



Young Patriots unequivocally alerted the MCE that, it was through the efforts of the wing that made him the MCE so he should not insult the people who put him into the position he is today.



“Why do you call young patriots thieves?” she quizzed

In the course of the demonstration, GhanaWeb's correspondent in the Ashanti Region noted various inscriptions on placards, and some include “Ungrateful MCE”, “Ejisu MCE..Ayekoo”, "Our MP, Our promise keeper".



The elected executives thanked members for their support to draw the attention of the MCE to his unfortunate comments and however urged all to keep rallying around the party and work hard to achieve the “breaking the 8” which they have been sloganeering.







