Ejisu-Tikrom fire disaster: Mother of the 3-year-old girl who was killed suspect’s arson

The mother of a three-year-old girl who was killed in a fire outbreak at Ejisu Tikrom in the Ashanti Region has called on the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service to investigate thoroughly the real cause of the fire outbreak that lead to the death of her child.

The 18-year-old mother, Amoah Portia, told OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng that she suspects the fire outbreak was orchestrated by an arsonist and appealed to the security services to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.



"I was the first to get out when the fire began to razed down our house and was greeted with a pungent smell of something believed to be petrol "



"I also discovered that our house was circled with a liquid and I have no doubt that fluid is a combustible element the arsonist might have used to commit that heinous crime". She added.



"I'm convinced that whoever perpetrated the act of arson did so with “a criminal intent calculated at destroying my family" Portia cried out.



Fire incident

Confirming the fire incident to OTEC News, the Ashanti Regional Fire Commander ACFO Henry Giwa said three-year-old Patience Ohemaa Ampaw was burnt beyond recognition in the sad incident at the dawn of Tuesday day December 14, 2021.



"We received a distress call around 2:50, a-m on Tuesday and so dispatched fire tenders to the area, the fire had already engulfed the entire house but our officers did well to contain it"



About 14 rooms were destroyed with several "other properties destroyed in the process".



"Our team has commenced Investigation into the incident and am sure we will soon come out with the cause of the fire". He noted.



