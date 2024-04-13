Ejisu by-election: Kwesi Nyantakyi hospitalised hours to crucial NPP primary

Kwesi Nyantakyi is said to have suffered a medical emergecny on Friday evening

Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has reportedly been hospitalised hours before the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2024.

According to multiple reports, Mr. Nyantakyi, one of nine candidates contesting the election, “went off” while in a meeting with his lieutenants at Akyawkrom, a suburb of Ejisu, on Friday evening.



According to sources, he allegedly started to stumble with his hand on his head before being supported and promptly transported to a hospital, where he was spotted receiving treatment.



GhanaWeb has since sighted a picture of a frail-looking Kwesi Nyantakyi lying on a hospital bed with a drip on him.



Meanwhile, all is set for the NPP’s parliamentary primary today.



This primary comes after the unfortunate passing of the late MP John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

On April 6, the vetting committee cleared all nine aspirants vying for candidacy in the party’s parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.



The candidates are Kwabena Boateng, Dr Evans Duah, Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Helena Mensah and Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey



The rest are Portia Baffoe Abronye, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Aaron Prince Duah and Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled the by-election for April 30, 2024.



John Kumah, aged 45, succumbed to a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.

No other political party has indicated interest in participating in the by-election. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mentioned that it is still deliberating whether to enter the electoral contest.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Member of Parliament for the area, has confirmed his decision to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming election.



GA/SEA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







