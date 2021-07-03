Ejura Clash: Stop inciting the masses! – Allotey Jacobs to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has censured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their Communications Officer’s comments regarding the Ejura incident.

The NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has blamed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the death of an activist and a resident at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, Ibrahim Mohammed a.k.a ‘Kaaka’.



Allegations



The NDC National Communications Officer is convinced the mob that attacked Kaaka are members of the ruling party stressing the killing of the activist is an indication of insecurity under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



In an interview with Okay FM, Sammy Gyamfi alleged, “There is hardship in the country and people are afraid to talk because they are afraid for their lives. Today, they have killed Kaaka. NPP killed Kaaka. Kaaka stays in Ejura and has been on this #fixthecountry campaign. He has been talking about abandoned projects. Before he was attacked by a mob, he announced that he has been threatened by the known NPP members. He even published the threats. He was beaten by a mob.”



Allotey Hits NDC



In a quick reply on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Allotey Jacobs condemned the allegations saying, "I would toll the line of Mr. Kan-Dapaah that there's too much political intolerance in this country. Everything is attributed to either this party or that party. It is not helping".

He wondered why any person would politicize sensitive issues as that of the Ejura incident.



"As political leaders in this country, do we want to destroy this country . . . Are we helping this country? Are we building Ghana?'', he asked.



He advised politicians to stop inciting the citizenry because their actions are a danger to the lives of the populace.



He stated, "Where there is anger, there is no more wisdom. Everything that comes out of the person is either bloody or death or something far dangerous and that is what some politicians are doing. Inciting people to violence, that is what they are doing!''



''Ghana belongs to all of us. We have nowhere to go except this country . . . We shouldn't be identified with violence and rioting. It leads to nothing . . . Always wanting to score cheap political points, let us stop it," he warned.