Ejura Committee completes hearing, here are the key timelines

President Akufo-Addo set up the Ejura committee to find the cause of the deaths

After 12 days of public sitting at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi, the three-member committee tasked to look into the disturbances of Tuesday, June 29 at Ejura completed its work.

Chair of the committee Justice George Kingsley Koomson says they are going to prepare their report and submit same to the Minister of Interior next week for onward presentation to President Nana Addo Dankw Akufo-Addo.



Find below the key timelines before and after the committee started work:



JUNE 26 – Social activist Ibrahim Mohammed Kaaka was attacked in his home at Ejura.



JUNE 28 – Kaaka died at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi.



JUNE 28 – Youth of Ejura protest, block roads, and burnt car tyres to register their displeasure about the murder of Kaaka.



The military deployed to assist police to maintain law and order. They returned to Kumasi on the morning of June 29.



JUNE 29 – After Kaaka’s burial, the youth went on a rampage.



Military called back to Ejura following Intelligence some of the youth intend burning state properties.

The military started firing into the crowd as soon as they arrived.



Six people sustained gunshot injuries.



Two out of six died (1 died before arrival at the Ejura Government Hospital, the other died 10 minutes after he was brought to the hospital.)



The remaining 4 were injured; 2 were treated at the Ejura Government Hospital and discharged the same day, 2 were referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



One out of the 2 at KATH had his right leg amputated.



President Akufo-Addo directed Interior Minister to institute Public Inquiry.



JULY 1 – Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery visited Ejura & announced the 3-member inter-ministerial committee.



The committee was to present its findings and recommendations by Friday, July 9.

JULY 2 – Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu visited Ejura to commiserate with bereaved families.



JULY 5 – 3-member committee visited Ejura.



JULY 6 – Committee sitting began



JULY 9 – Committee requested for extension of the deadline to July 16



After 12 days of examination, 22 witnesses appeared before the committee, 19 testified in public, three testified in-camera



PIECES OF EVIDENCE TENDERED



Audio – 1



Video – 117

Pictures – 555



Documentary evidence – 8



Written statements – 2



Physical evidence (spent cartridges) – 2



WITNESSES Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah



Deputy Police commander, DCOP David Adjem Agyemang



General Officer Commanding – Central Command, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour



MCE for Ejura, Mohammed Salisu Bamba

Journalists



Kaaka’s wife, Sahadatu Hudu



Medical Superintendent of Ejura government hospital



Residents of Ejura



Families of the shooting victims



Ejura Traditional Council