Ejura Committee recommendations bogus - Ako Gunn

The Deputy National Communications Officer, Mr. Godwin Ako Gunn

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godwin Ako Gunn has described the recommendations of the Ejura Committee as bogus and will not change any security situation.

Two people died following a clash between the youth of Ejura in the Ejura/Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region and security personnel who had been detailed there to maintain law and order.



Four other residents who sustained gunshot wounds were sent to the hospital for treatment.



The incident happened when the security personnel opened fire on the youth when the latter refused to retreat and were bent on demonstrating to demand justice for the murder of their compatriot, Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, also known as Macho Kaaka, who was attacked by unknown assailants in front of his house.



A three-member committee was set up after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, 10 days to provide a detailed report of the inquiry, which also led to the death and injury of some residents in Ejura.



The committee made up of Justice George Kingsley Koomson as the Chairman; a security analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Juliet Adiema Amoah, presented its findings to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.



The Committee took testimonies from about 20 witnesses including journalists, police, and military officers, as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident, and family members of some victims.

It completed its work on July 9, 2021, after holding public hearings for two weeks.



At the end of the inquiries, the Committee recommended that the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura-Sekyedumase Assembly, Mr. Mohammed Salisu Bamba is sacked.



It recommended that the families of the deceased and the injured are compensated while the District Police Commander for Ejura-Sekyedumase, DSP Philip Hammond is transferred.



The Committee again recommended that the military officer who led the soldiers on the ground that day is also sanctioned.



For the future of policing in Ejura, the committee recommended an upgrading of police infrastructure at Ejura and the expansion of the police force in Ejura.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Ako Gun said not only the Ejura Police Station needs an uplift but all the police stations in the country.

According to him, all the police stations in the country are handicapped.



“Every police station in Ghana without the Ejura Committee we know we mist beef it up. Why should it be only Ejura? Every police station in Ghana is handicapped.”



Ako Gunn added that “Even before this committee, we knew the problems with all the police stations and so their recommendations will not change anything. The recommendations are bogus.”



Meanwhile, he questioned what was going to happen to the Ashanti Regional Minister who sent the soldiers to the scene.