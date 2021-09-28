Ejura Committee reveals what 'probably' killed Macho Kaaka

Macho's death triggered protest at Ejura

Whiles the substantive case of Ibrahim Mohammed’s (Macho Kaaka) death is still being heard at the Asokwa District Court, the three-member committee set up by the Ministry of Interior to probe the violence that occurred after his demise has appeared to give an indication of the cause of his death.

The committee, in its report which was released on Monday September 27, 2021 concluded that the attack on Kaaka which led to his demise was not connected to his activism work on social media.



The committee in their report said that, based on testimonies from multiple witnesses it is convinced that Kaaka’s death was caused by family feud.



“We, accordingly, find that the death of “Kaaka” was not directly linked to his social media activism. It is more probably a family feud. This is also supported by the testimony of Aminu Mohammed, a resident of Ejura and a friend of the late Kaaka”, portions of the report read.



This conclusion by the committee has been rejected by the family of Macho Kaaka who holds that the report is riddled with contradictions.



A brother of Macho Kaaka told Citi FM that the family has existed peacefully and that there was no rancour between them.

He said that the family is unhappy with the position of the committee and will hope that the court process will serve them justice.



“We have lived for centuries and there is no feud among us. We think that in the law court, we can examine some of the testimonies because some of the witnesses knew they were going to peddle falsehood, so they went in camera. So to be frank, we are not happy with the report, it contains a lot of speculations and factual inaccuracies.”



“Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have problems with everything about the findings and recommendations.”



Meanwhile the police have accused three persons, Iddi Mohammed, Alhassan Fuseini, and Ibrahim Isaka of conspiracy to commit crime and murder.



The court case has been adjourned to October 7, 2021.