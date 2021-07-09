Ejura: Interior Minister extends Committee’s working period

Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery

The Interior Minister Mr Ambrose Dery has extended the working period for the committee probing the disturbances that occurred in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The three-member committee on Thursday, July 8 called for an extension of the deadline to enable it complete its work.



The Committee in a statement requested the deadline be extended by six days to enable them to complete the work given them.



It was hoping to complete its work by July 16,2021.



Accordingly, the Interior Minister on Friday, July 9 said in a letter to the Committee that “Your request for extension of the working period from Friday 9th July to Friday 16th July 2021 is hereby approved.”



On Wednesday June 30, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructed the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, to conduct, forthwith, a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021.

The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within ten days, by 9th July 2021, to President Akufo-Addo.



“The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias ‘Kaaka’, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed.



“He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” a statement issued by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said on Wednesday.



Accordingly, the Interior Minister announced the set up of the three-member ministerial committee on July 1.