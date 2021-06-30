Ejura: Kaaka's brother arrested over his murder

Late #fixthecountry protestor, Ibrahim Anyass

An elder brother of the late Ibrahim Mohammed aka "Kaaka", a social media activist who was murdered by unknown assailants, has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, Iddi Mohammed, 48, was picked up at his residence at Ejura today, Wednesday, 30 June 2021.



Another elder brother to the deceased, Maawuya Ibrahim, disclosed this to Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah in an interview.



He said the police stormed their residence and demanded that the suspect accompany them to the police station.

Maawuya said he enquired from the police why they were arresting his younger brother and they said an informant (a woman) in their house had made a statement against him that he was involved in the murder of his brother and, therefore, needs him to assist investigations.



Maawuya noted that said Iddi Mohammed was arrested and taken to the Ejura police station.



Meanwhile, police investigations continue.