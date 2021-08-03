Ejura Killings: Don’t treat recommendations like you did with AWW report – MP to Akufo-Addo

The MP says officers who fired into the crowd are being sheiled

The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase, Bawa Braimah, wants President Akufo-Addo to ensure the implementation of recommendations by the Ministerial Committee which investigated the violence that claimed two lives and left others maimed in his constituency.

The Committee, aside from asking for the dismissal of the MCE, also recommended punishment for the commanding officer of the military personnel deployed on that day.



Speaking to Kasapa News, the MP questioned why officers who fired into the crowd had been shielded. He also wondered why the regional minister who ordered the security deployment is still at post.



Although he described the sanctions recommended by the Ministerial Committee as weak, he nonetheless believes the locals would be appeased if those few recommendations were implemented to the letter.



“I will like to appeal to His Excellency the President to ensure that these recommendations are even implemented because he is fond of not implementing recommendations of committees; we all know that if the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission report was implemented, we wouldn’t have gotten to Ejura,” he said.

The Committee, comprising George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization, held 12-days of public hearing to probe the matter.



Chairman of the Committee, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, on Tuesday, July 27, submitted the report.



