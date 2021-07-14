Ejura MCE drops reappointment move

MCE of Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality, Mohammed Salisu Bamba

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, has withdrawn his application for reappointment.

The move, according to a letter sighted by 3news.com, is “for the peace of the Municipality and the general unity and growth of the New Patriotic Party”.



It is not immediately clear what “peace” has been referenced in the letter but it is recalled that the MCE appeared before the 3-member committee probing the Ejura violence to testify to events that led to the murder of social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, and the subsequent eruption of violence in the area.



Mr. Bamba used the opportunity to thank the government and the people of Ejura-Sekyedumase.

“I express sincere appreciation to H.E the President of the Republic for the confidence reposed in me to serve in his first term of office.”



“I also graciously thank the good people of Ejura/Sekyedumase constituency for giving me the opportunity to serve them in 6th Parliament between 2013 and 2017”, the letter reads in parts.



