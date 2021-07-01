Ejura MCE knew Macho Kaaka - Sam Pyne confirms

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne, has corroborated claims by some Officers of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that an activist, Ibrahim Mohammed alias 'Kaaka', who was murdered at Ejura is a member of the ruling party.

Ibrahim Mohammed was killed last Friday for being vocal about issues affecting Ghana, particularly the Ejura area.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejura is accused of masterminding the murder following reports that he and the latter had a hostile relationship.



The NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, addressing the issue in an interview on Okay FM, has blamed the NPP for the activist's death saying, “there is hardship in the country and people are afraid to talk because they are afraid for their lives. Today, they have killed Kaaka. NPP killed Kaaka. Kaaka stays in Ejura and has been on this #fixthecountry campaign. He has been talking about abandoned projects. Before he was attacked by a mob, he announced that he has been threatened by the known NPP members. He even published the threats. He was beaten by a mob”.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Sam Pyne revealed that the deceased was indeed a member of the ruling NPP.



He also confirmed his uncordial relationship with the MCE.

He, however, shared limited information on whether or not the MCE had a hand in Kaaka's death.



Sam Pyne also refuted claims that the NPP is behind the killing and stressed the Police should be allowed to do their thorough investigations.



Confirming to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, he said, ''I know him. He is an NPP activist. I've sent him on occasions. The time we allowed the MCE to go unopposed, one of the guys who was opposing it, he was one of them; so there is the history that he and the MCE have uncordial relationship."



