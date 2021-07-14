Ejura MCE withdraws application for MCE position

Mohammed Salisu Bamba, MCE, Ejura-Sekyedumase

• Mohammed Salisu Bamba has withdrawn from the MCE race

• He said the decision was taken for the sake of "peace"



• His aide confirmed the MCE's letter to GhanaWeb



Mohammed Salisu Bamba, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality has withdrawn his application for the MCE position.



According to him, he took such a decision for the sake of “peace” and the “general unity and growth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)”.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the MCE expressed his sincere gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving him the chance to serve in as the MCE for the area in the President’s first term in office.

“I express sincere appreciation to H.E. the president of the republic for the confidence reposed in me to serve in his first term of office.



“I also graciously thank the good people of Ejura-Sekyedumase constituency for giving me the opportunity of serving them in the sixth parliament between 2013 to 2017 to the best of my ability,” Salisu Bamba’s letter reads on.



He noted that, he has worked very hard in the service of the governing NPP and the country. “It is in that spirit that I am withdrawing myself from consideration.”



“I will like to firmly assure the people of the Municipality, my party members and the general public that, I will continue to work for the general good of the municipality, my party and the country,” the letter concluded.



When GhanaWeb reached out to Alhaji Saalim Bamba, an aide to the MCE, he confirmed the letter and stated that, Mohammed Salisu Bamba issued the letter on his own “volition”.

He, however, denied that the MCE’s resignation from the race has anything to do with the ongoing probe to the Ejura killing.







