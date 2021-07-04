Ejura Riot: 3-Member Ministerial Committee of enquiry inaugurated

Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has announced that his Ministry has set up a three-member ministerial committee to investigate the killing of three persons at Ejura in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality.

The three members of the committee are; Justice George Kingsley Koomson (Justice of the Court of Appeal), Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, a Security Expert and Juliet Antwi Amoah, Executive Director, Penplusbyte.



Mrs. Marie Louise Simmons who is a Principal State Attorney will be the Secretary for the committee.



The inauguration of the committee followed the President’s 10 days ultimatum given to the Interior Minister to submit a report on the disturbances that claimed two lives and injured others.



Ambrose Dery believes the members of the committee are very hardworking and efficient to work within the given time for the report.



The Interior Minister was speaking at the Ejuramanhene's palace when he paid a working visit to the town to gather first-hand information on the incident.

His visit saw the presence of the Ashanti Regional Security Council accompanying him to the grounds.



He said that the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appreciates the relevance of peace and therefore won’t underrate the peace and stability of the country.



Every citizen has the right to demonstrate as rightly stated in Article 5 of the 1992 constitution without interference, however, the police will have to be notified for adequate protection to be provided.



He reminded Ghanaians that the country is currently facing challenges with the coronavirus pandemic and thus advised the public not to underrate its effects and therefore need to also reconsider when planning to stage a demonstration.



He noted that the report from the three-member committee after the ten days duration will help the country to avert similar occurrences in future.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah who doubles as the Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Security Council expressed worry over the disturbances and thus assured the full commitment of the RESEC in supporting the government to arrest tension in the Ejura community.



The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, and his entourage later commiserated with the bereaved families and also visited the injured at the Ejura Government Hospital.



The government has asked the Police Administration to fast-track investigation into the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Macho Kaaka, and subsequent rioting at Ejura in the Ashanti Region after his burial on Tuesday, June 29, leading to two more deaths.



Addressing the media in Accra on Wednesday on the matter, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described the death of Macho Kaaka as unfortunate and condemnable and urged the Police to work assiduously towards bringing finality to all other similar murders, in order to regain public confidence in them.



According to him, the continuous delay in identifying persons behind such unfortunate incidents often breed suspicion, leading to what was witnessed in Ejura.