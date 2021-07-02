Ejura Shooting: It's heartbreaking - Nana B condemns brutal force used by Military

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of New Patriotic Party

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has condemned the brutal force used by the military officers in an attempt to control the angry youth of Ejura over the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias ‘Macho Kaaka’.

According to him, even though the youth exhibited youthful exuberance as they were not happy with the way the Police did not show any concern when they reported the death of ‘Kaaka’ to them, it is not enough reason to use brutal force to calm down tempers.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Henry Nana Boakye explained that the youth of Ejura were agitated upon seeing the police after the burial of ‘Kaaka’ as the police did not show concern about the death of the social media activist.



He maintained that the use of disproportionate force as the option to curtail the situation instead of using water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas and other means to despair the teaming youth is heart-breaking and disappointing.

“...you don’t use brutal force; you don’t use disproportionate force. You don’t go there with a live bullet; that one alone is heart-breaking and a disappointment. They could have used water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas and other means to control the crowd. Now, we have two additional deaths after the burial of ‘Kaaka’... it is very disproportionate for the military to decide to control the crowd with live bullets,” he condemned the action.



He added that it was wrong for the military officers to shoot back at the crowd with live bullets for the simple reason that the angry youth were pelting them with stones.



He, therefore, gave a thumbs up to the government for the decision to investigate the incident at Ejura as it is the only way to know the person or the authority behind the instruction given to the military to join the police in that operation.