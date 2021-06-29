Ejura Shooting: Let the laws work – Derrick Oduro to Ghanaian youth

Former Deputy Minister of Defense, Derek Oduro

Former Deputy Minister of Defense, Major (rtd) Derek Oduro has said that Ghanaian youths must desist from taking the law into their own hands as this can lead to more disastrous events.

His comment comes after the news report had it that the military had shot dead two persons after some youths in Ejura took to the streets to express their displeasure at the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner identified as Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka.



Major (rtd) Derek Oduro implied that if the angry youths had allowed the police to carry on investigations on the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, the situation may not have been sour as it is now.



He made these statements in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



“We have laws in Ghana. If you have grievances, you must not take a path that will lead to more disastrous things. I don’t have the full details but some have sustained gunshots. At the end of the day, people might regret their actions”.



The retired military personnel encouraged all to trust the police in their work. The police know their job. We must trust them to do their job so they can give us maximum security. We have to be patient so that issues don’t escalate”, he added.

Two people have died, while four others are injured after some protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase took to the street on Tuesday morning to express their displeasure at the murder of #FixTheCountry Campaigner, Ibrahim Mohammed.



The police and military were deployed to the town to ensure calm on Tuesday morning but the situation got worse.







Reports indicate about seven armed men came in and started firing into the air but not long after they fired into the crowd.



Since the death of the 40-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka, the youth say they are willing to sacrifice their lives until they get justice for him.