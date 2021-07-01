Ejura Shooting: Police, Military were not fit to control crowd - Security expert

Residents of Ejura clashed with the Military during their protest

Security Expert, Samuel Owusu, has asserted the incident at Ejura which claimed the lives of two youths could have been avoided if traditional leaders were employed to calm the irate youths.

According to him, assessing the situation, the police or the military could not do much to control the youth because they [the youth] were angry for a genuine cause.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, the security expert expressed: “The best form of controlling the crowd, in this situation, was to call on the opinion leaders irrespective of their political affiliations and the traditional authorities to speak to the youth and calm them down”.



Samuel noted that in the situation, it would have been best if the police used a “minimal force” rather than using brute force to calm the people.



He described the actions of the police and military as “unfortunate and extremely unprofessional”.

Two people have died, while four others are injured after some protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase took to the street on Tuesday morning to express their displeasure at the murder of #FixTheCountry Campaigner, Ibrahim Mohammed.



The police and military were deployed to the town to ensure calm on Tuesday morning but the situation got worse.



Reports indicate about seven armed men came in and started firing into the air but not long after they fired into the crowd.



Since the death of the 40-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka, the youth say they are willing to sacrifice their lives until they get justice for him.