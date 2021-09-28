Ejura Shooting: Use of maximum force worsened the situation - Committee Report

The three-member ministerial committee was put together on orders of the president

The committee set up to investigate the Ejura shooting incident has concluded that the death of Mohammed Ibrahim aka “Kaaka” and the mishandling of the issue, was the trigger point for the riots that followed.

In its conclusion, the committee said the maximum application of force, worsened the situation.



It asked for the ongoing investigation into the death of Kaaka to be expedited and the culprits brought to book.



The committee recommended the structural expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel.



It has also recommended the removal of the MCE who was in office at the time of the incident.



The MCE Salisu Bamba had withdrawn his application for reappointment.



It further recommended that, the Military Establishment review the actions of the section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force and apply appropriate sanctions.

Aside from these recommendations, the committee recommended the training of Regional Security Council, MUSEC, and DISEC officials in the region in conflict and crises management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.



Also, the committee has recommended the development of a joint Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) for Military/Police Operations including rules for indispensable allied agencies like the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), NADMO, Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, and others.



The committee further wants the establishment of recreational and sports facilities in Ejura under the Zongo Development Fund, to re-channel the energies of the youth.



Read the full report below:



