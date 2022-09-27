Ejura Traditional Council to climax 2022 edition of annual yam festival on October 15

This year's festival will be climaxed with a grand durbar at the forecourt of Ejura Palace

The Ejura Traditional Council has announced dates for the 2022 edition of its annual yam festival

The festival according to the traditional council will commence on October 7, 2022, and end on the 15th day of the same month.



The festival called "Sekyerene" is marked every year by the chiefs of people to thank God, ancestors, and the traditional stool for providing the people with a bumper harvest of fresh yams in the year just gone by.



This year's event is under the theme "Let's Join Hands to Move Ejura Forward ", and it is targeted at completing the Ejura Divisional Police Headquarters which is currently under construction.



In an exclusive interview with OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II said the festival will combine a number of cultural and social activities while promoting development in the area.



He appealed to all indigenes of Ejura both home and abroad to join and support the event.

Activities



The event will be opened with a Muslim prayer by all zongo chiefs on Tuesday, October 7, 2022.



A clean-up exercise on the entire Ejura land will follow on October 8.



The festival will continue on October 11, with a massive health walk and free medical screening for Ejura residents.



On October 12, 2022, groups and associations in the Ejura Traditional Area will participate in a series of games including football, volleyball, and ludo among others.

Special praise and worship will be held in the evening of the same day where authorities in the area, members of parliament, Municipal Chief Executive, chiefs, and other dignitaries will address the people.



A special bicycle racing competition coupled with a cultural display by all languages on Ejura land will be held on October 13.



Ejura Chiefs will embark on special cultural worship of their ancestors on October 14, after which a cooking competition will be organized on the same day.



This year's festival will be climaxed on October 15, 2022, with a grand durbar at the forecourt of Ejura Palace.