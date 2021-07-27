Ejura committee presents report to Interior Minister

Presentation of the report to Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

The three-member ministerial committee set up to probe the disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, June 28 has presented its report to the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.

At a short ceremony at the Ministry of Interior in Accra on Tuesday, July 27, Court of Appeal judge Justice George Kingsley Koomson, who is also chairman of the committee, presented the report to Mr Dery.



The committee was tasked by the Interior Minister on Thursday, July 1 to look into the circumstances that led to the disturbances, which claimed two lives and left four injured.



It was sparked by the death of social media activist Ibrahim Abyars Mohammed, popularly known on Facebook as Macho Kaaka.



But the committee had to listen to various parties to find out the cause of the unrest and proffer recommendations to government.



After four days of public hearing at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi, the Committee requested an extension to finish up work.



Mr Dery, therefore, gave one more week within which the committee had to complete its work.

On Friday, July 16, Justice Koomson led members Professor Vladimir Antwi Danso and Juliet Amoah to wrap up a public hearing.







He assured Ghanaians that they will present all their findings and recommendations to the Minister for onward delivery to the President.



In all, about 555 pictures, two written statements and 117 video materials were submitted as evidence.



Among witnesses who appeared before the committee were Ashanti Region Minister, Ejjura Divisional Police Commander, Acting Ashanti Regional Poice Commander, and wife of Macho Kaaka.