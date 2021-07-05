Ejura committee to start sitting Tuesday

Some youth of Ejura registering their protest clashed with the military and police

The three-member committee constituted to look into the deadly shooting of protesting youth at Ejura by the military will begin public sitting on Tuesday, July 6.

A release by the committee on Monday, July 5 said evidence will be received from witnesses at the Prempeh Assembly Hall, where sittings will be held at 10:00 am each day.



The committee has 10 days to present its recommendations to the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.



The committee was formed by the Interior Minister after last Tuesday’s violent protest left two persons dead and four others injured.



The youth, mainly from Dagombaline, were protesting the murder of social media activist Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, popularly known on Facebook as Macho Kaaka.



Unfortunately, the military officers called in to calm the mob fired into them, and killed two.

The committee is under the chairmanship of Court of Appeal judge Justice George Kingsley Koomson.



The other members are Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso, a security expert, and Juliet Adiema Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a Civil Society Organization.



Marie Louise Simmons of the Attorney General’s Office is the Secretary to the Committee.



