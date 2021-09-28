Ejura disturbances: Here's why Committee wants sports facilities built at Ejura

The Committee wants a sports facility to be built for the youth in Ejura

Even as GhanaWeb serializes the details of the 55-page report released by the three-member Committee that investigated the disturbances that happened at Ejura in late June, it has emerged that the Committee wants sports facilities to be built in the town.



Also, the Committee recommends that other recreational facilities are constructed in the town.



This, the report stated, would help the youth in utilizing their youthful energies, preventing them from resorting to other violent options such as protests.

“We recommend the establishment of Sports and other Recreational Facilities in Ejura under the Zongo Development Fund, so as to re-channel the energies of the youth,” the report stated in part.



Meanwhile, the report, chaired by a Justice of the Court of Appeal, George Kingsley Koomson, has recommended that indispensable allied agencies such as the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) – formerly the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), are developed in the community.



“We recommend the development of a joint Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) for Military / Police operations, including roles for indispensable allied agencies like the National Investigations Bureau, NADMO, Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, etc.,” it said.



