Ejura disturbances: Here's why the committee wants police commander transferred immediately

The Committee wants DSP Philip Kojo Hammond transferred over his incompetence

• A 55-page report on the Ejura disturbances has been released

• 10 recommendations have been made by the Committee



• The Committee wants the police commander at Ejura transferred over his incompetence



The 3-member committee set up to investigate the Ejura disturbances has recommended that DSP Philip Kojo Hammond should immediately be transferred.



DSP Philip Kojo Hammond is the Ejura District Police Commander and the report by the Committee believes that his abysmal performance is enough reason for him to be moved from the community.



Captured in the second point of its recommendations, under its 55-page report, the Committee, chaired by a Justice of the Court of Appeal, George Kingsley Koomson, stated that the DSP was incompetent.

“The Committee recommends the immediate transfer of the District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, first for his incompetence in handling the situation and for the fact that his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair,” it stated.



The Committee has also suggested that the police station in the town is expanded to serve the community adequately.



“We further recommend the structural expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel,” it said.



See the full report here:





Background:



On Saturday June 26, 2021, a social media activist Mohammed Ibrahim, alias Kaaka, was attacked by unknown assailants in front of his house around 1:30 am and left in a critical condition.



He subsequently died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he was referred there from the Ejura Government Hospital.



The circumstances surrounding his death led to the youth of Ejura embarking on a demonstration after his burial. This resulted in a clash between the youth and security officers.



Two persons died from the clash and several others got injured.

The Minister of Interior set up a three-member committee chaired by Court of Appeal Judge, Justice George Koomson, to look into event around the Ejura disturbances and present its report.



The Committee on July 28, 2021, presented its report to the Minister, following the completion of its work.



The 55-paged report, among other things, contains the committee’s findings and recommendations on the shooting incident at Ejura.