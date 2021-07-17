Ejura disturbances: Ministerial Committee ends public hearing

Ejura Ministerial Committee

Source: GNA

The Ministerial Committee, probing the circumstances that led to the shooting of two civilians during a demonstration at Ejura on June 29, has ended its public hearing.

A total of 22 witnesses testified before the Committee over eight days, with three of the hearings held in camera for security reasons.



Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Chairman of the Committee, who announced this to wrap up the public hearing, said the Committee used three days to review the evidence obtained from the witnesses.



Giving a breakdown of the exhibits submitted to the Committee during the exercise, he said the committee received 117 pieces of video footage, 555 pictures, eight documentary pieces of evidence, two written statements, two physical evidence (spent cartridges) and one audio evidence.



He said the Committee would put together its report in the next few days and submit it to the Interior Minister.



He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who supported the Committee throughout the hearing.



He, particularly, thanked the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for their immense support in setting up the secretariat for the Committee.

Justice Koomson was also grateful to the Chiefs and people of Ejura for their cooperation and audience granted the Committee when it visited the town ahead of the public hearing.



The Committee was tasked by the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery on the instruction of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of two civilians at Ejura during a violent protest on June 29, 2021.



Abdul-Nasir Yussif and Mutala Mohammed died from gunshots while four others sustained various degrees of injury.



This followed the burial of a social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka, who died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi after he was attacked by unknown assailants on June 26, 2021.



Other members of the Committee are Prof. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, a Security Analyst and Ms Juliet Adima Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a Civil Society Organisation with Ms Marie Louise Simmons, a Principal State Attorney at the Attorney General's Department as the Secretary to the Committee.