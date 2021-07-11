Ejura disturbances: Mother of 20-year-old victim calls for justice

A Committee sitting in Kumasi is currently probing the Ejura disturbances

Source: GNA

Mother of one of the victims of the Ejura shooting incident has called for justice for her son and all other victims of the violent demonstration the erupted in the town on June 29, 2021.

Madam Agatha Donyina, a trader at the Ejura market told the Committee probing into the Ejura disturbances on Friday that, her son was not part of the irate youth.



She said her son, Louis Ayepa, a 20-year-old final year Senior high school student who was sick and had returned home from school was hit by what was later identified by doctors as a bullet when he was entering a drug store to buy medicine.



She said she was in her room when she saw on television that there was a clash between the youth and the police in the town.



"I called my son on phone to be certain he was safe but someone responded that he had gone to buy something. Just after that, I received another call that my son has been killed.

I rushed to the hospital where I saw my son being treated by the medical officers," she told the Committee.



Madam Donyina said the son told her after he regained consciousness that he was entering a drug store to buy medicine when something suddenly hit him.



He touched his stomach only to realise he was bleeding and sought assistance from people around who rushed him to the hospital.



The woman who is a single mother of three appealed to the government through the Committee to support her and also find justice for the son.

She said the son who is still on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) had undergone surgery and responding to treatment and thanked the Chief of Ejura and his elders for their support since the unfortunate incident happened.



Two persons died while four others suffered various degrees of injuries when the youth of Ejura clashed with security forces during a violent demonstration on June 29, 2021.



The demonstration followed the murder of 45 year-old Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka, a social media activist.



Meanwhile, three persons have been remanded by the Asokwa District Court following their arrest over Kaaka's death.

Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyas, Fuseini Alhassan and Iddi Mohammed, the brother of Kaaka, are facing two charges - conspiracy to commit crime and murder.



The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Derry under the instruction of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed a three-member Ministerial Committee to look into the circumstances that led to the shooting of civilians during the riot.



The three-member Ministerial Committee investigating the Ejura disturbances, is chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson, a Court of Appeal Judge, with Mr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, a security analyst and Ms Juliet Adima Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organisation, as members.



So far, 10 witnesses have appeared before the Committee to give evidence.

They Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Erastus Asare-Donkor, a Journalist with the Multimedia Group, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, GOC, Central Command of the Ghana Army and Lt. Col. Kwasi Ware Peprah, Commander of 4BN.



Others are DCOP David Agyemang Adjem, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Mr. Edward Oppong Marfo, a Reporter of Citi TV and DSP Kwadwo Hammond.



The rest are Alhaji Mohammed Salisu Bamba, Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura Sekyedumase, Dr. Mensah Manye, Medical Superintendent of Ejura Government Hospital and Madam Agatha Donyina, a trader and mother of one of the victims.



The evidence of a witness from Ejura was however taken in camera by the Committee for security reasons.