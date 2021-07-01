Ejura killings: Govt to announce 3-member probing committee today

Residents of Ejura clashed with the Military during their protest

Government will later today announce a three-member committee to probe the Killings at Ejura in the Ashanti region.

It comes after President Akufo-Addo noted in a statement that there will be a public inquiry into the killings. Activist Ibrahim Kaaka was allegedly murdered over his views deemed to be making government unpopular in the area. Two other residents were also shot dead by security officers who had been sent to the community to restore calm.



Meanwhile, the National Peace Council has condemned the killings.



The Council has in a statement also bemoaned the subsequent killing of two other residents of the Ashanti regional town by security officers who were deployed to the town to de-escalate tensions. The officers were deployed after the youth of the town took to the streets over the killing of Kaaka.

“The Council received this unfortunate report in the middle of a National Stakeholder Dialogue to chart a path to consolidate the gains the country has made beyond the 2020 elections.



“The Council expresses grave concern that three Ghanaians have lost their lives in this violent incident. The Council condemns the unfortunate incident and calls on the relevant agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the matter without delay,” the council said.



The statement added: “The Council notes with appreciation the President’s directive to the Minister of the Interior, to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences. We encourage the proposed Committee to work within the terms of reference”.