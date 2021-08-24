Ejura killings: Kaaka’s family, reps to meet Chief Imam today

The late 'Kaaka' Ibrahim Muhammed

The family and representatives of slain social activist Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Kaaka, are scheduled to meet the Chief Imam later today over the circumstances of his death and the events that ensued.

On July 27, 2021, the Ejura committee that conducted a public inquiry into the disturbances that led to the death of two persons at Ejura in the Ashanti Region submitted its findings to the sector Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, in Accra.



The 54-page report contained findings and recommendations, among other things, to forestall a recurrence of the incident at Ejura in any part of the country.



Barely a month after the report was released, the family has requested further talks with the Muslim leader over Kaaka’s death.



A statement issued by the family said the meeting will primarily discuss the fallout from the murder of their beloved.

The family will raise its concerns with the investigation into the murder of Kaaka, the arrest and unjust prosecution of Iddi Mohammed, the welfare of the Widow and Children of Kaaka and Justice for the people of Ejura among others.



In the twelve days of the committee’s sitting, 22 witnesses appeared before them.



Three of the witnesses testified in-camera for security reasons. While 117 videos, 555 pictures, one audio, and 3 documents were submitted to the committee by various witnesses.