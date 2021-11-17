Ejura killings: Kakaa’s family accuse PIPS of failing to probe ‘corrupt’ Police

Slain Ejura activist, Ibrahim Muhammed alias Kaaka

Spokesperson for Kakaa’s mother has accused the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) formally Police Intelligence & Professional Standard Bureau (PIPS) Department, of refusing to investigate allegations of corruption brought against a Police personnel in Ejura.

Ibrahim Muhammed died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday at Ejura in the Sekyedumase District of the region.



It is alleged that he was attacked and killed because of his social activism, which some felt was denting the image of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a new development, Alhaji Inusah Bawa, spokesperson for Kaka Mohammed’s Mother, says the family petitioned the Police Intelligence and Professional Standard Bureau (PIPS) of the service to probe allegations of corruption brought against a Police personnel in Ejura.



According to Alhaji Inusah Bawa, PIPS says it does not have the power to investigate the allegations of bribery and corruption that were made against the Ejura Police by one Aminu Mohammed.

“The family of Macho Kaaka is shocked by the stance of the Ghana Police Service; and consider that its actions do not reflect that of an institution committed to truth, justice and accountability.



To whom do poor citizens turn to when those with power wield it to frustrate the rule of law and justice?” excerpts of the statement said.



Police Refuse to Investigate Allegations of Police Corruption



This afternoon a panel put together by the Police Intelligence & Professional Standard Bureau (PIPS), decided that it does not have the power to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption that were made against the Ejura Police by one Aminu Mohammed, during the hearings of the Committee tasked to investigate the Ejura killings.



The complaint was brought by the mother of Kaaka.



The facts underlying the complaint to PIPS were that statements made during the hearings of the Committee point to the fact that the Ejura Police solicited bribes to arrest, detain and release a suspect.

The statements raised several allegations of police misconduct and criminal conduct contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, (Act 29), including false imprisonment of a citizen of Ghana, with the intention to apparently teach the person a lesson; and corruption of a police officer. The mother of Kaaka considered that the allegations raised critical questions about the integrity of the Ghana Police Service.



As a result, she brought the complaint to demand that the Police Service should open appropriate investigations to determine the veracity of the allegations and the appropriate criminal and administrative sanctions that may lie.



However, according to the Panel, even though the facts complained of concerned Police misconduct, they have no authority to investigate it.



In their view, the complainant should either direct her petition to the defunct Ejura Committee or go to the Court if she wants.

The mother of Kaaka had first filed the same complaint at the Ejura Police Station.



The Ejura police for its part informed the complainant that they had no interest in pursuing the matter.



