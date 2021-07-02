Ejura killings: Three charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder

Late #fixthecountry protestor, Ibrahim Anyass

Three persons who were arrested in connection with the murder of Ibrahim Alhassan Anyars (Kaaka) have been remanded into a police custody by the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

The presiding judge Akua Adu Boahen was convinced after the prosecutor Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzie prayed the court for more time to investigate the matter.



The suspects, Issaka Ibrahim aka Anyars, Fuseini Alhassan, and Iddi Mohammed who is the brother of Kaaka appeared at the Asokwa district court 1 at around 10:30 am Friday, July 2.



The three were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

Their pleas were not taken after the prosecutor had convinced the court the case has national interest.



The Presiding judge remanded the three into police custody to reappear on July 22, 2021.



