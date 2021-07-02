Ejura protestors were unarmed - MP challenges security report

MP for Ejura Sekyedumase, Bawa Braimah Mohammed

The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Bawa Braimah Mohammed has rebutted claims that civilians who went to protest but ended up clashing with security personnel were armed.

According to him, even before the soldiers started shooting into the crowd, some of the protestors had started leaving, insisting that the protestors only embarked on a peaceful protest.



Two people died following a clash between the youth of Ejura in the Ejura Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region and security personnel who had been detailed to maintain law and order.



Four other residents who sustained gunshot wounds were sent to the hospital for treatment.



The incident happened when the security personnel opened fire on the youth when the latter refused to retreat and were bent on demonstrating to demand justice for the murder of their compatriot, Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, also known as Macho Kaaka, who was attacked by unknown assailants in front of his house days earlier.



However, there have been some unconfirmed reports by the security men that the protestors were armed.

A Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North Constituency, Mr. Justice Joe Appiah also alleged on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie that the protestors were armed and tried to shoot the security officials per the report he had.



But speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Mr. Bawa Braimah Mohammed said, "It is not true (that the protesters were armed). We all saw footages where the soldier knelt and aimed into the crowd to shoot. It does not speak well at all, because people lost their lives.”



The Ejura Sekyedumase MP condemned the act by the military personnel, saying that even the report by the security were conflicting with the footages sighted so far.



He called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the Interior Ministry to allow the police to take over their mandated role and do away with soldiers in such situations.