Ejura report: Akomea challenges Pratt's judgment calls

Head of InterCity STC, Nana Akomea, has tasked veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, to desist from making judgment calls on the Ejura Committee report.

The duo were guests on Peace FM's Kokrokoo programme last Friday where discussions into the report was on the table for discussion.



"If you have admitted here that you have yet to read the full report, why then are you making judgment calls on the report," Akomea asked Pratt.



Pratt responded that his initial views on the issue were based on newspaper reports and that he had admitted so even before making his submissions.

Akomea however pointed to parts of the submissions especially the claim that the District Police Commander was being scapegoated by the Committee as a definitive judgment call that would have required a full understanding of the report to appreciate or disagree with.



