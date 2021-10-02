Ejura report: Family of Kaaka to formally react via October 4 press conference

The family of Kaaka have rejected findings of the committee

• Family of slain Ejura activist, Macho Kaaka, will officially respond to findings in a Ministerial Committee report

• They have earlier this week rejected the report as one riddled with factual errors



• The Oct. 4 press conference is expected to give a way forward on measures in their quest for justice



The family of the late social media activist, Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka, have announced a press conference to formally respond to the findings of the Ministerial Committee report on the deadly Ejura violence.



The family, early this week, rejected the 55-page report citing factual errors.



The Monday, October 4, 2021 press conference is expected to give a roadmap on what the family intends to do next in their quest for justice.

A lawyer for the family and #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, posted the notice on his Facebook timeline.



It read in part: “Kindly take note that on Monday 4th October 2021, the Family of Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed alias Kaaka will be addressing the Press regarding the recently issued report by the Committee put in place by the Minister of Interior at the instance of the President to investigate the violence perpetrated by members of the Armed forces of Ghana against the people of Ejura, on 29th June 2021.”



Kaaka family rejects report



Nafiu Mohammed, a brother of the late Kaaka told Accra-based Citi FM earlier this week that the family was unimpressed with the report by the committee. He noted that the report is riddled with factual inaccuracies which cannot be used to make any sound argument.



He explained that after perusing the document which was made public on Monday, September 27, 2021; he is certain that the committee did not do a good job.

“Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have problems with everything about the findings and recommendations.”



The committee in its report established that Macho Kaaka’s murder had no correlation with his social media activism as earlier speculated.



The committee rather attributed his death to a feud between Macho Kaaka and one of his siblings. This position of the committee is influenced by what the committee members admitted as evidence presented by some witnesses.



“We, accordingly, find that the death of “Kaaka” was not directly linked to his social media activism. It is more probably a family feud. This is also supported by the testimony of Aminu Mohammed, a resident of Ejura and a friend of the late Kaaka”, portions of the report read.



Nafiu Mohammed, however, holds a different position. He said that their allegations of a feud within the family are not true.

“We have lived for centuries and there is no feud among us. We think that in the law court, we can examine some of the testimonies because some of the witnesses knew they were going to peddle falsehood, so they went in camera. So to be frank, we are not happy with the report, it contains a lot of speculations and factual inaccuracies.”



Macho Kaaka died on June 28, 2021; while on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after he was attacked by some unknown persons.



Violence broke out after his burial, leading to the setting up of a committee by the Ministry of Interior to probe the causes of the violence and make recommendations.



The 55-page report by the committee was made public on Monday, September 28, 2021.



Read the full report below: