Ejura report: Soldiers fingered will rather be promoted under Akufo-Addo - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia commenting on the Ejura Committee report says it did not capture the entire truth that transpired during the hearing.

He pinpointed that the Committee’s report downplayed most of the important issues that were raised, vindicating his earlier stance before the committee begun its work that it will do a cover-up job for the government.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NDC Chief Scribe noted that even though the committee’s report boldly established the fact that the soldiers were wrong to shoot at the unprovoked people, it failed to recommend a specific punishment that should be given to the soldiers who were fingered in the incident.



He reiterated that the report did not come as a surprise to him due to the fact that a Commission which was sanctioned by President Akufo-Addo to investigate the perpetrators in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence could not punish anybody, much less, a committee sanctioned by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.



He maintained that setting up committees or commissions is one of the schemes of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to calm nerves and also make a serious issue useless when Ghanaians are agitated.

“If you look at the report of the Ejura incidence, the committee has been truthful and bold to say that it was wrong for the soldiers to shoot at the people, but the committee failed to recommend the kind of punishment that should be given to the soldiers who committed the offence. So, it means that if someone does not provoke a military officer and he kills, the victim dies in vain,” he fumed.



He was of the view that soldiers who operate under President Akufo-Addo are rather promoted when there is a recommendation for the Ghana Armed Force to find an appropriate punishment for the offence committed.



Watch the video below:



