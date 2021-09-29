Ejura report: Stop scapegoating military over political failure - Aning

Prof Kwesi Aning of KAIPTC

Prof Kwesi Aning of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center, KAIPTC, has said the government should compensate victims of the Ejura disturbances by punishing officials whose actions and inactions triggered the deadly incidents.

According to him, portions of the Ministerial Committee report especially on the role of the military needed to be properly understood.



He is concerned that the military is being used as a scapegoat to evade accountability for political failures in respect of the violence.



GhanaWeb monitored submissions he made on Accra-based Joy News, where he said: “The military is being used as a scapegoat for political failures and political security governance decision making."



On the subject of compensating victims of the violence as per recommendations of the report, he said: “You can’t compensate for a loss of life based on the incompetence and irresponsibility of people who failed to take the decisions they should have taken.



“Probably the first step in compensating those people is to make sure that those who failed to make appropriate decisions are punished.”

The report's recommendation about the role of the military



“It is further recommended that the military establishment review the actions of the Section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force, and apply appropriate sanctions.”



The family of late activist Ibrahim Mohammed, a.k.a. Macho Kaaka, have officially rejected the report which was released on Monday, September 27, citing factual inaccuracies.



