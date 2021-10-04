Ejura report: Swiftly implement recommendations - Ejurahene to govt

Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II

The Ejura Traditional Council has appealed to the government to swiftly implement recommendations of the Justice George Kingsley Koomson commission report.

The Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II who made the call said implementation of the recommendations with not only bring development but will also foster eternal peace in the area



Barima Osei Hwedie II said this on Friday, October 1, 2021, when the traditional council climaxed this year's Yam Festival at Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyeredumase District.



The Festival called ‘Sekyerene’ is celebrated annually by the chiefs and people to thank the ancestors of the land and the traditional stool for providing the people with a bumper harvest of fresh yams in the year just gone by.



Considering the chaotic scenes the Ejura township has been through in the past months, traditional authorities focused all attention in this year's event on strengthening the healing process and deepening ties among community members.



A grand durbar to commemorate the 2021 Yam Festival, was held on Friday, October 1 in Ejura by the Ejura Traditional Council, under the theme, “Peaceful Co-existence for Development.”



The Durbar was also used to raise funds towards developmental projects, especially a Police Divisional Headquarters at Ejura.

Barima Osei Hwedie II, a Senior Protocol Officer at the Office of the Vice President who centered his address at the festival on peace and development expressed regret about the unpalatable skirmishes that occurred in Ejura in the past few months.



He underscored the need for Ejura residents to welcome the commission's report and support government to immediately initiate processes to execute guidance by the commission.



Barima Osei Hwedie II urged the government, corporate organizations and all stakeholders to come to Ejura and help the traditional council in their efforts to construct an ultramodern Divisional Police Command as part of a measure to maintain continuous peace and harmony in the community



"Expanding the facility for police personnel and construction of recreational centers at Ejura were among the ten recommendations by the commission and I am urging all particularly the government to help Ejura realise this goal"



Backgroud



Two people were confirmed dead on June 30, 2021, following a clash between some youth of Ejura and security personnel detailed there to maintain law and order

President Akuffo Addo after the sad incident tasked the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry to investigate what might have caused the killings.



The three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kinsley Koomson presented their findings and recommendations to the Interior Minister on July 27, 2021.



The Vice president of Ghana Dr Mahamadu Bawumia who was represented by Fred Oware pledged the government's commitment to support Ejura Traditional Council on their quest to develop the area.



He commended Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II for his active role in ensuring peace at Ejura during the recent brawl between residents and security personnel.