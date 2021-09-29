Ejura report unacceptable – NDC’s Owusu Banahene

The Ejura committee report has been described as a cover-up for the real culprits

Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Owusu Banahene says findings from the report of the three-member ministerial committee that investigated the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region is intolerable.

According to him, real culprits of the Ejura killings who should have been punished have been let go, making the report seem like a cover-up.



He described the committee’s report as simply whitewashing the government. “The recommendations from the committee is covering up the deeds of some people and I can boldly say that the committee’s work was not properly done.”



He believes the government is trying to look good in the eyes of Ghanaians and the international community. “Government was not happy with the Ayawaso recommendations and issued a whitepaper to counter the committee’s work. The Ejura incident made the government look worse they have redacted the file and have presented the public with a superficial report.”



In an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Nana Owusu Banahene stated, “The report is unacceptable and the real people to be punished have been let go. The soldier who shot at the crowd has still not been identified and this is bad. Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah admitted he called the military to intervene in the violence and he has been let go and this is bad. The MCE who had no role to play in the issue has been fired.”



He noted that the center of the Ejura killing, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Kaaka’s family did not even receive any compensation.

Background



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier in July 2021, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry following the killing of two persons and injuries to four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.



Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants while returning home from an event he attended in the area.



Earlier reports suggested that Kaaka was killed because of his social activism, which some persons felt was making the government unpopular, but police reports suggest otherwise after three people including his brother were arrested and put before the court over the killing.



The Interior Ministry subsequently constituted a three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson to probe the issue and make recommendations.

The committee made the recommendations as listed below;



Adequate compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, Abdul Nasir Yusuf and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. It further recommended that the injured persons, Louis Ayikpa, Awal Misbau, and Nasif Nuhu.



The immediate transfer of the District Police commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond for his incompetence in handling the situation and also for the fact that his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.



The expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel.



The removal of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Mohammed Salisu Bamba, since his continuous presence as MCE would exacerbate the already tense security situation in Ejura.

The Military Establishment review the actions of the section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force, and apply appropriate sanctions.



The training of REGSEC, MUSEC, and DISEC officials in the Ashanti Region in Conflict and Crisis Management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.



The development of a joint Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) for Military/ Police operations, including roles for indispensable allied agencies like the National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, etc.



The National Commission for Civic Education should intensify its Public education in relation to the rights, obligations, and civic responsibilities of the people of Ejura.



All crowd/riot/crisis control units are made to wear bodycams, and all vehicles and mobile gadgets employed must also have cameras.

The establishment of Sports and Recreational Facilities in Ejura under the Zongo Development Fund, to rechannel the energies of the youth.