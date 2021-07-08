Ejura riot: I did not see pump action gun but I heard the shot – Ejura Police Commander

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Philip Hammond

• DSP Hammond says he did not any pump action gun at the scene

• He however heard shots of a pump action gun



• He made the disclosure when he appeared before the committee of inquiry



Deputy Superintendent of Police, Philip Hammond, the District Police Commander for Ejura has testified to hearing sounds of a pump action gun being fired by protesting youth during the protest of Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



Taking his turn before the three-member ministerial committee probing the incident, DSP Hammond said he did not set eyes on the gun but heard shots that he is convinced were from a pump action gun.



He disclosed that aside the guns, the protesters also had stones, machetes and other missiles which were targeted at the police.

“The angry mob were charged, they started throwing stones, missiles, offensive weapons and sound of a pump-action gun was also heard. I moved the Police to the scene because they were under my command. They were moved from the Regional Command, so on the grounds, they were under my command,” he said.



"Did you personally see the youth or demonstrators or rioters holding these weapons?” a member of the Committee asked.



DSP Philip Hammond replied stating: “I didn’t see but I heard the sound. They were firing, I heard the sound of the pump action gun but the missiles, stones and other offensive weapons, they were throwing them.”



He explained further that the police discharged water on the protesters in a bid to calm the situation but did little to calm the crowd.



He noted further that the youth numbered around six hundred thus the police had a challenge controlling them.

The youth “were not perturbed and started throwing stones and the situation became so tense.”



He said that the police were overwhelmed by the youth which resulted in them retreating and allowing the military to handle the situation.



“Later, we realised that the angry mob had taken over the whole place. Some had diverted their routes to our side, both left and right and others behind us.



A ministerial committee of inquiry was established to probe the riot at Ejura after angry youth clashed with a joint a military and police force.



The youth were protesting the death of social activist Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Macho Kaaka who died three days after a suspected mob attack. Police have since arrested his brother as the culprit of the attack.