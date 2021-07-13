Ejura riots: We will work to bring out the truth - Chairman

Members of the Ejua riots committee sit at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi

The Ministerial Committee probing the circumstances that led to the death of two civilians at Ejura on June 29, has assured that it would work to bring out the truth in the matter before it.

Justice George Kinsley Koomson, Chairman of the committee, responding to a request by a representative of the Dagomba Chief of Ejura at its sitting on Monday, said information received from witnesses would help the committee to come out with the truth and ensure justice for all those affected by the disturbances.



Abdul-Wahab Alhassan, Linguist of the Ejura Dagomba Chief had conveyed a message from the chief, Alhaji Umar Hussein asking the Committee to work to ensure that the truth of the matter came out and justice served the victims.



"The Dagomba Chief asked me to remind you of what he told you when you visited him at his Palace at Ejura that you should not disappoint the President, the country as well as yourself. You should work to ensure the truth comes out," he said.



Justice Koomson said it was important for all those who have information to come out and help the Committee to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident to be able to come out with appropriate recommendations to ensure that justice was delivered.



They should also provide information to all the agencies which have been mandated to investigate the case to arrive at an appropriate conclusion.

The Chairman of the Committee said, "though the wheel of justice runs slowly it would get to its destination."



Mr Issahaku Abubakar, brother of Abdul-Nasir Yussif, one of the deceased in the violent clash between the youth and security forces, told the Committee that he saw the military man who had knelt down-firing several times.



He said he narrowly escaped one of the bullets that flew over his head and hit a nearby transformer.



He said after fleeing from danger, he received a call that his brother had been shot and rushed to the hospital.



The witness said he followed up to the hospital and found the body of his brother lying on the floor covered with cloth.

Asked by a member of the committee whether he saw some of the youth holding guns and other offensive weapons, Mr. Abubakar said he did not see any of them throwing stones or any weapons.



The Ministerial Committee has been tasked by the government to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of two civilians at Ejura during a violent protest that erupted after the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka.



Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder and are facing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and murder.



They are Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyas, Fuseini Alhassan, and Iddi Mohammed, the brother of Kaaka.



Among those who appeared before the Committee on the fifth day of its sitting were Abdul-Wahab Alhassan, Linguist of the Dagomba Chief of Ejura, Mr. Issahaku Abubakar, brother of Abdul-Nasir Yussif, Madam sahada Huudu, wife of Kaaka and Abee Wakas Umar, Cousin of Kaaka.