Ejura riots would have been worse but for military intervention - Traditional Council

A three-member ministerial committee is siting to unearth the case of the disturbances

Source: GNA

The Ejura Traditional Council says the recent disturbances in the town could have been worse without the intervention of the military.

Nana Osei Kwadwo Ansebie, the Nifahene of the Ejura Traditional Council explained but for the intervention of the military, things could have gotten out of hand.



"My Lord, we would not have been sitting here by now, looking at what the youth were bent on doing that fateful day," he told the Ministerial Committee probing the Ejura disturbances at its sitting on Wednesday.



Giving a testimony on behalf of the Traditional Council, Nana Ansebie pointed out that the military, the world over, had always been on standby to help civil authorities to maintain law and order.



He said as and when it became necessary, the military should be invited to intervene to control riots and other violent disturbances in communities.



Nana Ansebie who was accompanied by the Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II and his elders, stressed the need to strengthen and resource the Police in Ejura to enable them to manage such situations in future.



He reiterated calls by the Ejurahene for the establishment of a military detachment in the community to respond promptly to emergency situations in the area.

He disclosed that the Traditional Council had released a land for the construction of a Divisional Police Headquarters as part of efforts to tackle the perennial disturbances in the area.



Responding to a question on whether the disturbances had a political undertone, Nana Ansebie stated that everything in Ejura had some elements of politics.



"Even weddings and funerals are politicised depending on the person organising it," he emphasized.



The Ministerial Committee has been tasked to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of two civilians at Ejura during a violent protest that erupted after the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka.



Abdul-Nasir Yussif and Mutala Mohammed died from gunshots when the youth clashed with security forces deployed to maintain peace and protect lives and property.



The Committee has been receiving evidence from witnesses since July 6 and is expected to end its public hearing on Friday, July 16.