Ejura shooting: Be measured in handling demonstrators – NDC to security

National Democratic Congress

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in a statement signed by its Communication Director, Kakra Essamuah, has appealed for calm in Ejura in the Ashanti Region following the lynching of social media activist, Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed, and the subsequently shot to death by soldiers, of two of several protesters on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 and called “on the security agencies to be measured in the way and the manner in which they handle citizens who are exercising their constitutionally-guaranteed right to demonstrate to protect the lives of innocent citizens.”

The party said in view of the fluid security situation in Ejura, its national chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and general secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, who are “currently participating in a workshop at Ada, organized by the National Peace Council, with sponsorship by the UNDP and the Commonwealth Secretariat, have left Ada and are proceeding back to Accra to take charge of developments.”



Also, former President John Dramani Mahama has said “I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura.”



Four other protesters also got injured in the clash between the demonstrators and the security personnel.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, the former president said: “There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others.”



Mr Mahama said: “I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today.



“I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist,” he observed.

He added that “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Ejura community.”



Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional police command has commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the violent clash.



In a statement, the police said its preliminary investigation shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka, at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, thus, impeding traffic flow.



The police moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes and stones.



The security officials fired into the crowd to disperse the angry mob, who failed to retreat but rather messed up in all corners.



The death and injuries were recorded in the process.

The security situation as of 3:30 pm, according to the police, is calm.



However, security has been reinforced to ensure total stability.



The regional command has also taken over the investigation into the murder of Kaaka and has appealed to anyone who has credible information to share with the command at the Central Police Station, Kumasi, or call 0299207770.



“The strictest confidentially is assured,” the police said.



The command also appealed to everyone, especially the youth of Ejura, to remain calm and also called on the traditional and opinion leaders to call for restraint to avert an escalation.