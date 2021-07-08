Ejura shooting: Faceless groups using death of Kaaka for their parochial interest - MCE

MCE for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Mohammed Salisu Bamba

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) at Ejura-Sekyedumase, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, has told the three-member committee probing the disturbances that occurred in Ejura in the Ashanti region that some faceless individuals are using the death of Kaaka for their parochial interests.

He said this on Thursday, July 8.



“Some faceless individuals are trying to use the death of kaaka for their own parochial interest, that is what I can say looking at the circumstances and how the whole environment has been polarized,” he told the Committee.



Several stakeholders have already appeared before the committee to testify.



For instance, the Ejura District Police Commander, DSP Phillip Hammond told the committee on Wednesday, July 7 he did not call for military support.



He said he only called for reinforcement and that did not mean that the Military must intervene.

Asked by a member of the Committee, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, whether the police lacked the capacity to control the crowd for which the military stepped in, he said “We requested for reinforcement but it is not me personally as the District Commander who requested for the military. I only requested for reinforcement and they are the team that were brought to me.”



The Battalion Commander Lt Col Kwasi Ware Peprah for his part accused the media for not speaking to him on the disturbances that occurred in Ejura yet several reports have been filed.



"As we speak no media house has spoken to me as the Battalion Commander,” he said.



In response to what he said, Justice Kingsley Koomson, chair of the Committee, agreed with his concerns regarding the media and said among other things that "we also have the right to criticize the media.”



Lt Col Kwasi Ware Peprah further told the committee that the aim of the military was not to kill anybody during the upheaval.

“There was no plan to kill anyone during the Ejura disturbance.



“The aim was not to kill, it was just unfortunate. If the aim was to kill then hundred people would have died.”



Meanwhile, Justice Kingsley Koomson has recommended to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to apply for plastic bullets to use in controlling crowds in Ghana.



He rejected the use of live bullets to disperse the crowd since this can be fatal.



He said this when the General Officer Commander- Central Command, Brigadier General Josephs Aphour appeared before the Committee on Wednesday, July 7.

“I think the military will put in an application for plastic bullets we are talking at human lives, don’t be applying for live bullet,” Justice Kingsley Koomson said.



The committee was formed by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, following the gruesome murder of Macho Kakaa in Ejura over the weekend.



There was also a violent clash among the military officers and the youth of the area who were demonstrating in that town on Tuesday, June 29 following the murder.



This led to the death of two persons with four sustaining various degrees of injury.