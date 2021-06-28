Ejura stands still as assaulted #FixTheCountry activist Mohammed Kaaka dies

#Fixthecountry protestor, Mohammed Kaaka

The youth of Ejura has issued a 24hr ultimatum to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately remove the Municipal Chief Executive, Mohammed Sualisu Bamba from post.

According to the angry youth, failure of the President to heed the appeal would be met with a non-stop violent street protest.



The youth made the demand on Monday following the death of a #FixTheCountry activist, Mohammed Kaaka, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The deceased was fatally injured after he was attacked on Saturday night by a mob at his house at Sabonline.



The mob attacked him with sticks and sharp objects until he fell down unconsciously in a pool of blood. They then abandoned him and fled.



He was rushed to the Ejura hospital and was referred to the KATH, where he had been in critical condition until his death this afternoon, Monday, June 28.



Until his attack, he had received many threats including one from a known bodyguard of the MCE, warning him to stop exposing the government and the appalling administration of Saulisu Bamba or face their wrath.

Following his death, the youth are massing up to pour onto the street to tell the President enough is enough and that the MCE must go.



“Do you know how many people have died since this guy was forced on us as MCE?”, a youth Inyass Awudu quizzed.



“NPP will collapse and this town can’t contain us if Sualisu Bamba is forced on us again. How many people must die before Akuffo Addo realises he has imposed a tyrant, incompetence and heartless mafia boss as our MCE”, Inyass continued.



“First it was Rauf, and one guy at Hiawoanwu and now Kaaka. What we are telling the President is that enough is enough. We won’t sit down for Bamba and his Boys to rule this town like a separate territory”.



Meanwhile, the youth are also demanding the removal of the police commander, who they accuse of playing a role in the attack of the activist.