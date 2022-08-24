Ejurahene donates 100-acre land to Ghana Baptist Convention for construction of university

Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barimah Osei Hwedie II

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Barimah Osei Hwedie II, has donated 100 acres of land to the Ghana Baptist Convention for the construction of a tertiary institution.

The move according to the chief forms part of the traditional authority’s efforts to ensure citizens in the area gets access to quality and affordable education.



"Am am pleased to announce that, my chiefs and elders after several consultations have agreed to released 100 acres of land to the Ghana Baptist Convention for free, to augment their decision to build an annex campus of the Ghana Baptist University College here in Ejura".



"It is our utmost duty to see to it that this all-important project is fully completed and integrated into the educational system to train more human resources for Ejura and surrounding communities.”



He called on the Baptist Convention to move the University's headquarters to Ejura as chiefs and residents are ever ready to make their work a success.



This was the fourth time Barimah Osei Hwedie II had donated free vast of lands to the government and other development agents for infrastructural projects in the area.



The chief in 2018 donated over 500 acres of land to partner government and the Church of Pentecost for the building of a holding facility for the Ghana Prisons Service.

He again released free vast of land to the state in 2021 for the government to create a military detachment at Ejura.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II disclosed this while addressing a gathering at the 59th Annual Session of the Ghana Baptist Convention held at Ejura on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II pledged his traditional authority's readiness to partner with government, cooperative entities, religious bodies, and any other development-oriented bodies to accelerate Ejura's improvement



The Executive President for the Ghana Baptist Convention who doubles as chairperson for the Ghana National Peace Council, Rev Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi on behalf of the Baptist Convention commended Barima Osei Hwedie II and his elders for their patriotic move.



He underscored the need for Ghana to equip the youth with the needed skills and training for the ever-changing job market.



Rev Dr. Adu-Gyamfi however assured Ejura chiefs that the Ghana Baptist Convention will make the project a priority in their project lineup.