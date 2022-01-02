Ejurahene eulogises paramount chief of Asante-Mampong

Happiness at the 25th anniversary Daasebre Osei Bonsu II

Source: Antwi Boasiako John

The Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II has rained massive praises to the Paramount Chief of Asante-Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, for his role in building and maintaining peace in the Mampong Traditional Area.

According to him, before the enstoolment of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II as the occupant of the Silver Stool of the Asante Kingdom(Second in command to the Asantehene), the Mampong Traditional council had experienced major setbacks and some legal tussles among potential occupants of the stool which halted development in the area.



Barima Osei Hwedie II said this when he joined the Mamponhene for his 83rd birthday and 25th anniversary on the Silver Stool celebration at the court of Asante Mampong Palace on Friday, December 31, 2021.



“Daasebre Osei Bonsu II continues to play a critical role in the maintenance of peace and development, and his impactful leadership has been a tremendous asset to Asante Mampong and the Ashanti Kingdom's growth and development,” Barima Osei Hwedie II said, and prayed for “good health, long life, and wisdom,” for the Mampong monarch.



"His ability to have an uninterrupted reign in the last 25 years shows how dynamic Daasebre Osei Bonsu II is, and I know posterity will acknowledge his good deeds of stabilising and neutralising all tensions around the silver stool, " he added.







Clothe in beautiful Kente apparel, Barima Osei Hwedie II who is also the warlord (Adontenhene) for Ashanti Kingdom's Silver Stool exchanged hearty pleasantries with the crowd before riding in his palanquin on the principal streets of the Mampong township to mark the opening of the ceremony.



His arrival was met with a massive crowd amidst drumming and dancing at the Mampong chief's palace.



Accompanied by his entourage from Ejura, it was a great display of tradition and culture with many commending Barima Osei Hwedie II for his in-depth understanding of the Asante culture.



The entourage from Ejura led by their chief Barima Osei Hwedie II used the opportunity to rekindle their long-standing relationship with the Silver stool and also show gratitude to the occupant of the stool for his selfless leadership.



Background



The occupant of the Silver stool in Asanteman, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II on Friday, December 31, 2021, climaxed his 25th anniversary with a grand durbar at his palace.

The occasion also coincides with the 83rd birthday celebration of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.



The occasion brought people from all walks of life, especially Mampong citizens both home and abroad to pay homage to their Omanhene whose 25-year reign has brought about peace and stability in the traditional area.



Among activities lined up included a Quiz competition for senior high schools in the Mampong Municipality.



There was also a clean-up exercise, a football match, and a photo exhibition that preceded the main event.