Ejurahene lauds NPP aspirants for ensuring peaceful internal elections at Ejura

Barimah Osei Hwedie II, Ejurahene

The Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has praised aspirants of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for conducting peaceful internal elections in the Ejura Constituency of the Ashanti Region

Barimah Osei Hwedie II after the conflict-free polls sent his felicitation message to the NPP fraternity reserving applauds for all stakeholders who took part in the elections.



"Ejura's reputation for violence in any landmark event has sent fears into the spines of people in recent years and so going into this elections most people had the premonition that something unpleasant might happened".



"For this reason, I lead the traditional council to meet all stakeholders in the elections to discuss peace before and after the polls and I believe the meeting has really played off”, The chief said with joy.



"As chiefs, we are bared to do partisan politics, that notwithstanding, it is our responsibility to ensure that peace prevails in any elections irrespective of the parties involved," He added.



The Head of Protocol at the Office of the Vice president of Ghana in an exclusive interview with OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Monday May 2, 2022 praised the NPP for achieving such an electoral milestone in the constituency.

"But for determination, proper planning and cooperation from party members, security agencies and other stakeholders, this violence-free poll wouldn't have been realized".



"On behalf of chiefs in Ejura, I unequivocally extend my profound gratitude to the Elections Committee and all party members for the good work done".



The traditional authority is however appealing to all executives and their followers to refrain from any conduct that may undermine the successful conclusion of the electoral process.



We also call on security institutions at Ejura to continue to carry out their responsibilities with professionalism and within the ambit of the Supreme law of Ghana,” He added.



The Constituency Secretary for NPP, Gifty Ndoma, after retaining her post in the polls which came off on Sunday, May 1, 2022, described the election as free fair and transparent.

"The friendly atmosphere under which the elections were organized has indeed proven that the governing party understands democracy.”



She however attributed the peaceful elections to the meeting between party executives and the Ejura Traditional Area claiming that the engagement helped the party to settle all differences ahead of the elections.



She praised the Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II for his quest to bring peace to the area adding that the NPP members in Ejura were fortunate to have met him ahead of the polls.