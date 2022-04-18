Ejurahene woos Ejura citizens in diaspora to invest in motherland

Chief of Ejura, Barimah Osei Hwedie II

The chief of Ejura, Barimah Osei Hwedie II has appealed to Ghanaians living abroad particularly Ejura citizens to invest in infrastructural projects in their homeland.

According to him, foreign-based Ghanaians’ direct investment in their respective homelands remains not only a key boost to Ghana's economy but also an integral part of the country's development.



Speaking to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Friday, April 15, 2022, the chief of Ejura Traditional Area called on Ejura expatriates to support development in the area by investing in projects on Ejura lands.



The Protocol Officer at the Office of the Vice president of Ghana again encouraged his subjects living outside Ejura to make it a point to at least build their houses in any of Ejura communities to help expand the area's developmental agenda.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II who has currently travelled to Germany to meet some Ejura expatriates was optimistic that, indigenes of Ejura who are seeking greener pastures outside Ghana will come back to develop the area.



"I have set aside good lands for any of my expatriates who are ready to develop residential areas, factories, farms, schools, and any other infrastructure he or she is willing to do".He said.

Developments in Ejura



Barima Osei Hwedie II, in October 2019 commissioned a new 6-bedroom apartment for doctors working at the Ejura Municipal Hospital.



The project which was financed by the traditional council aimed at giving conducive residence to doctors working at the Ejura Hospital and also motivates them and other doctors who may want to work in the area.



Ejura Traditional Council again in September 2021 handed over a seven-unit single room self-contained bungalow to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) station at the Ejura-Sekyeredumasi District.



The project, which was funded by the traditional council with support from its partners has a hall, washrooms, and a kitchen and is aimed at providing conducive residential accommodation for firefighters in the district and its adjoining communities.

Another landmark project by the industrious chief is the construction of Divisional Police Headquarters for the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality which is currently ongoing.



The Police Station project is the brainchild of the Ejurahene, Barimma Osei Hwedie II, and it is to help boost law and order in Ejura.



Barima Osei Hwedie II as part of efforts to halt violence in the area has also released a vast land to the government to build a military base in the area



A team of military officials has already visited the land and plans are far advanced for the commencement of the project.



The traditional leader believes this would help maintain law and order.

Another project which brought Ejura once again to the limelight is the construction of an ultramodern prisons camp in the area.



The Church of Pentecost in collaboration with the Ejura Traditional Council and the Interior Ministry in May 2021 Commissioned a Prison Camp in Ejura.



The 300-bed capacity holding facility which was constructed at the cost of over three million Ghana Cedis is cited on 640 hectares of land which was donated to the Ghana Prisons Service by the Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II.



While many have commended the chief for his assiduous work, the traditional leader has said he will not be complacent in the development of his jurisdiction and called all to come on board for the development of Ejura.