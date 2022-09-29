Ekow Ewusi donates mathematical sets to BECE candidates in Cape Coast North Constituency

A ceremony to present the mathematical sets

The Chairman for the NPP's Council of Patrons in the Cape Coast North Constituency and the Chief Executive Officer for the Ekow Ewusi Foundation, Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi, on Tuesday, 27th September, 2022 donated mathematical sets to the constituency executives of the NPP for onward distribution to all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Cape Coast North constituency.

Mr. Samaila Kabore, personal assistant to Ekow Ewusi, presenting the items on behalf of Mr. Ekow Ewusi indicated that he knows the burden that parents go through to secure basic examination materials, like provision of mathematical sets to their wards as part of their exam preparations and that really motivated Mr. Ekow Ewusi to support these candidates in order to relieve parents of such burden.



Mr. Stephen Kojo Arhin, the Constituency Chairman for the ruling NPP receiving the items on behalf of the Constituency acknowledged and commended Mr. Ekow Ewusi for his generosity towards the good people of the Cape Coast North.



"What we see today, is one of the amazing things I have witnessed by the generosity of Ekow Ewusi.

"I will say without a shred of doubt, that the Cape Coast North is actually blessed to have such a man who is very thoughtful and comes through to help always."



He further assured that he as the Constituency Chairman and his executives are going to make sure that each BECE candidate in the constituency, receives his or her mathematical set to be used for the intended purpose.