Ekumfi NPP finally gets new executives

Source: GNA

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ekumfi Constituency of the Central Region have elected new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The elections were earlier slated for Friday, May 27, 2022, but were put on hold owing to a court injunction secured by some aggrieved aspirants.



The matter was, however, later settled out of court by the Party and this paved the way for the Regional Election to be held on Saturday, June 04.



The rains set in around 1400 hours just after voting had ended and counting was about to begin, interrupting the peaceful process briefly.



Despite that the euphoria that characterised the exercise did not wane as people jumped and sang in jubilation in the rain spontaneously throughout the counting and declaration of the result.



In all, 26 aspirants contested for 10 positions with 518 delegates voting.

Mr Nana Adu Donkor aka ‘Okumkom’ was elected Charmian, beating his only contender, Moses Donkor when he bagged 411 votes as against 94.



Mr Ishmael Osam Anderson retained his position as the First Vice Chairman with 318 votes with David Dawson getting only 184.



For the second Vice Chairmanship position, which had four contenders, Mr Ransford Egya Bosomtwe emerged winner with 182 votes, while his closest contender, Mr James Entsie polled 161, Sumaila Awuni and Ato Biney garnered 62 and eight votes, respectively.



The Secretary portfolio saw Mr Jamil Rahman Nyame coming out victorious with 260 votes, while Mr Edward Armah had 228 votes in the close contest.



For the Assistant Secretary position, which had the greatest number of contestants, there was a tie between Messrs. James Ackon and Boutrous Kojo Saah with 140 votes each.

Messrs. Ebenezer Spio Anim, Mustapha Quansah, Isaac Minkah and Barnabas Sam got 108, 46, 38 and 33 votes, respectively.



The position was therefore not declared pending a new date for another voting.



Madam Naomi Aba Adu became the Treasurer with 203 while Alfred Cudjoe polled 160 with Celestina Anderson garnering 145.



The Organiser was grabbed by Ahmed Mustapha Anderson with 332 and his only contender, Mr Albert Augustine Mensah polled 173.



Nana Ansah became the constituency's Youth organiser after garnering 320 votes to beat Mr Samuel Kuntu Takyi who had 185 votes.

The women Organiser race did not appear to be a contest as Madam Araba Woode polled a whooping 388 to beat Ms Kate Nyame who had 119 votes.



The keenest race, Nasara coordinator position saw Nasil Ahmed Anderson winning narrowly with 254 as Madam Mary Andam polled 250.



The newly elected Chairman, Mr Nana Adu Donkor, called for unity among members of the party as the NPP resolved to "break the eight ".



He commended the delegates for comporting themselves and applauded the police for demonstrating professionalism during the exercise.



"I thank the party hierarchy for helping put this together peacefully. There is no winner in this contest. The victory goes for Ekumfi NPP," he said.

"I urge the entire party to emulate the beautiful polls by Ekumfi and go into the national elections peacefully and surely we can break the eight," he added.



