Elect Nana Boakye or any other Akan as NPP National Organizer - NPP guru

File photo

A high-up of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region is shockingly calling for the election of Henry Nana Boakye, the current National Youth Organizer of the party as the National Organizer of the party on the basis of his tribe.

According to this high-up who is secretly moving from constituency to constituency with his dirty campaign, it is now time for the Ashantis to take back control of the party and therefore key positions, including the National Organizer must be occupied by Ashantis.



“If not an Ashanti, then at least any other Akan man or woman because we are an Akan party,” he was heard telling some party delegates and journalists in the Ashanti Region.



He also told the media he wants to remain anonymous, “because of the nature of this painful truth that everybody is dodging, that we are an Akan party and must have our base in charge.”



The dirty campaign means all non-Akans standing for election into the various national executive's positions of the party are unqualified simply because of their ethnicity.



Specifically in the National Organizer position, this campaign basically tags former Deputy Transport Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover as unfit for the position simply because he is a Ga/Dangme from the Greater Accra Region.

The NPP will from July 15, 2022, elect new National Officers who will run the affairs of the party for the next four years.



those contesting for the National Organiser position are Henry Nana Boakye, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Eric AmoakoTwum, Bright Essilfie Kumi, Dr. Kwame Afriyie, Seth Adu-Adjei, and Nana Owusu Fordjour.



Of the seven (7) candidates, Titus Glover is the only non-Akan and is also regarded as the most experienced.



Already, the NPP has a dirty reputation as a primitive Akan party in which the right to be an executive or party leader is based on whether you are from the Ashanti Region or the Eastern Region.



Many have called on the party to deodorize this stinking reputation by electing more non-Akans into leadership positions of the party.