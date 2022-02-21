Elect executives who have the party at heart - Boakye Agyarko to NPP voters

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister

Presidential hopeful and former Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has counseled New Patriotic Party (NPP) voters to elect executives who have the party at heart.

His advice comes as the NPP initiates processes to elect its officers at the polling station levels across the country.



The electoral processes which commenced yesterday, February 19, 2022 would run until March 5, 2022.



Commenting on the elections, Mr. Agyarko said this is an opportunity for members within the NPP to think about what party they intend to build going forward.



He said as they go into their internal elections, they should elect leaders who will build a strong and a united party for the times ahead.



Hon Agyarko use the opportunity to wish all the contestants well in the elections.



As part of his tradition of supporting party activities, he also made provisions to cater for the nomination forms for all contestants in the polling station elections.



Read his full message below:



The NPP is entering the final phase of its reorganization efforts, which started off with the various constituency conferences.



We are now coming to elect officers of the Party at all levels; from Polling Station to National Officers.

This is a great opportunity for us all to clearly think about the kind of a Party we want to have.



It is said that Leadership is CAUSE, everything is EFFECT. We are being presented with this opportunity to elect leaders who will build a strong and a united party for the times ahead of us.



I want to encourage voters to elect executives who wholly have the Party at heart, executives who understand the traditions of the New Patriotic Party, and executives who are ready to work hard to make the NPP the dominant political party in Ghana for all time.



I wish each and every contestant the very best.